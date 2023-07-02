Embrace cadet corps in schools to instill patriotism in students – GES

Cadet Squad matching on the square

Source: GNA

Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has charged heads of basic and senior high schools to embrace cadet corps to inculcate a sense of patriotism in pupils and students for national development.

Cadet, he noted, was the miniature security force in the schools that helped to maintain discipline, safety, and security on campuses, adding that, the benefits derived from their (cadet) activities were enormous, ranging from personal to societal.



“For example, a student actively involved in cadet activities will most likely develop a sense of volunteerism, selflessness, and mental alertness, ” he said.



The Director-General of GES made the call at the sixth Republic Day school cadet parade on the occasion of the 63rd Republic Day commemoration in Accra on Saturday.



More than 12,000 youth, from over 150 basic, and senior high schools and tertiary institutions across the 16 regions, under the command of a young-science student of the Presbyterian Boys’ SHS, Legon, Parade Officer, Samuel Adriel Papa Nii Tettey, took turns to march in regimented order.



The occasion, which was on the theme: “Espirit De Corps: Our Strength and Purpose”, was not only used to mark 63 years of attaining a republican status after independence on July 1, 1960 but also to exhibit the willingness to use volunteerism as a tool for national development.

The occasion featured several other drills by the cadet groups.



Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, a Deputy Chief of Staff, and Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amarteifio, the National Cadet Coordinator, reviewed the parade.



Dr Nkansah said the Government, through the Ministry of Education and the GES had significantly improved access, equity, and quality education for all.



“We have worked tirelessly to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, grow and realise their full potential,” he added.



The Director-General entreated Ghanaians to embrace the spirit of unity, collaboration, and progress as the country commemorated its 63rd republic day for national development.

Adumua-Bossman, a Deputy Chief of Staff, encouraged the youth to be bold and speak the truth and shy away from false information and the spreading of same.



He also encouraged them to embrace the spirit of volunteerism to foster the growth of the country.



“Volunteerism has been the bedrock of development in most advanced countries and we will encourage the youth to embrace this spirit to foster the growth of our country. Let us come together to encourage the youth to do more voluntary work,” he emphasised.



Adumua-Bossman appealed to heads of missions in Ghana to continue to encourage and promote good cultural, educational, and sports exchanges among the youth of their countries, especially with their cadet corps to help curb the problem of the youth exodus to foreign countries in search of greener pastures.



He assured the national cadet corps that the promise of a befitting office complex and a 4×4 station wagon would soon see the light of day.

Tettey-Amarteifio, the National Cadet Coordinator, urged the youth to see the day as a time to be change makers and propel the country to achieve greater things.



He bemoaned the continuous lack of financial commitment and support from the State and corporate organizations towards youth development such as the cadet corps.



“Let’s support the youth, let’s encourage them, let’s pat their back, and let’s make hay while the sun shines,” he added.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, called on the Education Ministry, corporate Ghana, and other non-governmental organisations interested in youth development to commit more resources to support the cadet corps.



The occasion was graced by senior officers of the security agencies, religious groups, traditional authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, and leaders of youth-led groups, among other high-profile personalities.

Special awards were presented to individuals for their contributions to the development of cadet corps in the country.