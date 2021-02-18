Embrace entrepreneurship - Salam Mustapha to NPP youth

Former Deputy National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha

A former Deputy National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha who is tipped to become the National Organizer has called on the youth of the party to embrace entrepreneurship.

In an article published on his wall, Mr. Mustapha called for the need to channel attention towards the private sector and encourage the youth to engage in joint ventures in other to be job creators instead of job seekers.



"I thought the idea of the Presidential Pitch under the Business Development ministry was brilliant to entice and encourage enterprise in Young People. Private sector development is the way to go. Let's get more Young people into Joint Ventures and other businesses. Can we as a party look for some seed capital to serve as business development funds for especially, 1. party elected officers to tap into to finance their business? 2. Other known party activists too who may need such support?" He queried.



'The Youth First Agenda' in breaking the 8.



Making the youth our priority is not only imperative but a necessity. We remain the biggest resource in the political equation with the balance of scale to determine where the pendulum swings. The contribution of the youth to our electoral successes cannot be overemphasised and that's why the youth first agenda is imperative.



There's only one thing affecting the youth of our party and the country at large and that's unemployment. Everywhere you turn the cry is the same; jobs, jobs jobs. The scramble for the few opportunities that come in the civil/public sector is one that demoralises.

How do we solve this humongous problem?



I'm convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that we have to look outside the box. Young people bagging up certificates and sitting home is not the way to go. Young people also expecting to be employed by the government is not the way to go either. Truthfully, the government cannot absorb the numbers.



I thought the idea of the Presidential Pitch under the Business Development ministry was brilliant to entice and encourage enterprise in Young People. Private sector development is the way to go. Let's get more Young people into Joint Ventures and other businesses. Can we as a party look for some seed capital to serve as business development funds for especially 1. party elected officers to tap into to finance their business? 2. Other known party activists too who may need such support?



The youth wing should play a lead role in getting this done to ease the pressure on the government. This is important to do. Assuming by any stretch of the imagination that we succeed in employing all our young people with higher education. What about those without the same who also play a role in the political enterprise?



That aside, young people who are looking for supply contracts and other opportunities should be attended to. Some portions of procurements should be dedicated to the grassroots. This will distribute wealth in the rank and file of the party and let's remember that a wealthy party is a healthy party.



Let's solve the first problem of our youth and longevity of power will be added to us.

