Embrace peace, cohesion for development -Yagbonwura

Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresah

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresah I, has admonished the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region to embrace peace, unity, and cohesion for the progress, growth, and development of the area.

He noted that there was every indication of harmony, strong social cohesion, and human relationship building in the region which needed to be strengthened through effective and efficient collaboration towards absolute peace and unity.



“The forward march of our infant Savannah Region will remain an untold history of social cohesion and harmony is not strengthened so the chieftaincy institution, politicians, various youth associations, and civil society organisations must collaborate to create a serene environment for absolute peace and unity to prevail,” the Yagbonwura stated.



He observed that every citizen of the region needs to be commended for contributing to maintaining peace in the area due to the Eminent Chiefs Committee and urged them to continue putting efforts towards sustaining peace and unity since absolute peace would woo investors into the region.



Yagbonwura Boresah, who is the President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, indicated that education was the most powerful weapon which could be used to transform society however, the leadership of the region was unhappy with the abysmal performance recorded a few years ago which became a nightmare to every parent hence current abysmal performance should be a wakeup call to every stakeholder.

“We must collectively contribute our quota towards building the lost glories of education in the region. I congratulate Taribiat EA Primary School in Daboya in the North Gonja District for making the region proud for emerging 4th out of the 16 regions during the annual National Reading Competition held in Accra in September this year.



“We also laud the efforts of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo Constituency and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor for initiating the Best Teacher Award Scheme. His benevolent initiative deserves to be adopted in sister constituencies in the region and we must put all hands on deck for education to change the narrative,” the Yagbonwura intimated.



Mr. Jinapor pointed out that peace was all that mattered most in the progress, growth, and development of the region and must not be taken for granted but protected and sustained.



Saeed Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister, said he was overwhelmed by the various traditional authorities coming together to support and assist the Yagbonwura in celebrating the 2022 Damba festival and disclosed that his visit to the United States with some prominent chiefs of Gonjaland where the region was showcased with Diasporans deciding to construct their national headquarters in the region and also establish lithium factory for manufacturing of batteries to serve the United States army.