Embrace the idea of going into farming - Chief

Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, Omanhene of Nkoranza

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng, Contributor

The Omanhene of Nkoranza who doubles as the President of Nkoranza traditional council, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV, has advised the youth in the country especially residents of Nkoranza traditional area to go into farming.

With the current opportunities in the agriculture sector, it is imperative to grab opportunities and venture into farming, he said. Nana Kwame Baffoe IV further said that many people are going into farming because of the good return on their investments in agriculture.



The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo knows the benefits of agriculture that why he introduced the planting for food and jobs.



Nana Kwame Baffoe IV urged the youth to put a stop to the rural-urban migration in search of non-existing greener pastures.

Venturing into agriculture will not only make the young generation financially stable but will increase their well-being through an increase in income, he added.



The chief expressed his fears as young people leave the village to the rural areas as this may bring food shortage soon.



He reiterated the call by his excellency Nana Addo for the youth to consider converting their energy into something that can build their future.

