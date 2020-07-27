General News

Embrace the new normal of wearing nose mask - Congregants told

Congregants observing a service

Mr. Seth Fiagorme, the South Tongu District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to make wearing of nose masks a habit and not to be coerced to do so.

He said the nose masks protect individuals against the Coronavirus and not to be assumed it makes the individual immune against infection.



Mr. Seth Fiagorme said these, when he visited the Sokpoe branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Volta Region as part of the second series of NCCE’s monthly public awareness creation campaign on coronavirus preventive measures and good environmental governance.



Mr. Seth Fiagorme entreated the congregants to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols especially the wearing of face mask because it has now become mandatory to be worn in public places.



He said even though citizens were gradually adjusting to the use of the face mask, there was a false sense of security among the populace.



"Some people think once you wear the face mask, you are immune from coronavirus hence you can proceed to disregard all the other protocols, which is never true," he said.

Mr. Fiagorme said the face mask was just one layer of defense against the deadly coronavirus, and the surest way to remain safe and healthy was to religiously adhere to all the protocols.



He said the Inspector General of Police had sent a memoire for the enforcement of the law criminalising the non-wearing of face mask at public places, adding that soon Police officers across the country would start to arrest and prosecute offenders.



Mr. Fiagome asked the congregants not to panic, but wear their face mask, adhere to social distancing, practice safe hygiene and stay at home.



He entreated the congregants to adapt safer means to dispose of all unwanted and used face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) in order not to pollute the environment.



The NCCE’s monthly public awareness creation campaign on coronavirus would be carried out until the Coronavirus scourge is over.

