Emergency shutdown of GRIDCo's Sogakope substation due to flooding from Akosombo Dam

GRIDCo and VRA plans an emergency shutdown of GRIDCo's Sogakope substation due to flooding from Akos

In a joint statement, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) have announced an emergency shutdown of GRIDCo's Sogakope substation, leading to an interruption in power supply to Sogakope and its surrounding areas.

This unexpected shutdown, according to them, is attributed to the flooding of the substation, caused by the ongoing controlled spillage at the Akosombo Dam.



“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) and the Volta River Authority (VRA) wish to inform the public of an emergency shutdown at GRIDCo’s Sogakope substation, affecting the power supply to Sogakope and its environs.



"The shutdown is due to flooding of the Substation as a result of the ongoing controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam,” part of the statement read.



The two companies indicated that they are actively working to address the situation and will expedite the process of restoring power once the safety concerns are resolved.



“GRIDCo has undertaken this shutdown at the Substation for safety reasons to mitigate the risk of electrocution, loss of life, and related dangers. Power will be restored as soon as the situation improves.

“GRIDCo and VRA deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this exercise,” the statement added.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) began its controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams from September 15, 2023.



The spillage is to allow the company to maintain the right level of water in the dam for power generation.



