Emile Short C’ssion: Govt asked to revisit recommendations on reforms at Nat’l Security

File photo: Centre For Democratic Development (CDD)

The Centre For Democratic Development(CDD) wants government to reconsider recommendations on reforms at the National Security made by the Emile Short Commission.

The Emile Short Commission recommended that that operatives of the National Security Council should be trained to internalize human rights rules including the provisions on the fundamental human rights of the Constitution within their Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).



According to CDD, the incident at the National Security involving Citi FM’s Mr. Kudah Zoe Abu Baidoe shows that the recommendations have not been implemented.



Caleb Kudah was allegedly assaulted by some national security operatives for taking videos of some MASLOC vehicles which have been abandoned at the Ministry of National Security on 11th May 2021.



Speaking to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, a Senior Research Officer at CDD, Aberampa Mensah, noted that not only is a total change in orientation needed and long overdue, the current architecture of National Security, including the lines of accountability, authority, command, and responsibility, also needs a relook.

He noted that CDD wants government and the Minister for National Security to see and seize upon the incident to as an opportunity to pursue more far-reaching reforms in the National security apparatus and its operations.



“We call on the President to assume its rightful place as the people's assembly and the principal government oversight body to ensure that the country has a national security system that is fit for purpose.



A good place to start is to revisit the Emile Short Commission report and get government to commit to credible reforms both in a way National Security personnel are recruited and trained and in the way National security does business”, Aberampa Mensah told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.