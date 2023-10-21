Emmanuel Addai Osei: Meet the best student of the Ghana School of Law for 2023

Lawyer Emmanuel Addai Osei

Emmanuel Addai Osei Esq. was adjudged the overall best student at the 60th call and enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.

Lawyer Addai Osei won the coveted Mensah Sarbah prize for the student with the best all-round performance in the Professional Legal Course.



According to thelawplatform.online, the 2023 best law student is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Law Faculty.



He is an old student of Kumasi-based Prempeh College (Amanfoɔ).



He aims to pursue a career in private practice and academia.



Over 1,000 newly trained lawyers have been called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Counsel at its 60th enrolment onto the Roll of Lawyers.



The GLC convenes a formal meeting annually to enrol and call the Ghana Bar candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organized by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.

The new lawyers are certified by the GLC to begin their legal profession in the country.



The 2023 call and enrolment was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, on October 20, 2023.



See pictures of Emmanuel Addai Osei Esq. below:













BAI/BOG



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.