Emmanuel Boateng honoured as Most Respected CEO in Human Resource Consultancy

Emmanuel Boateng

The Chief Executive Officer of Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited, Mr Emmanuel Boateng has been awarded as the Most Respected CEO in Human Resource Consultancy at the just-ended 6th edition of the Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2023 ceremony at Marriott Hotel.

The annual award organised by The Business Executive Group seeks to honour Industry players for their dedication, commitment and unflinching support towards the socio-economic youth and development in the country.



The most respected CEO award winner in Human Resource Consultancy Mr Emmanuel Boateng in an exclusive interview with the media disclosed that hard work and the visionary Board of the company have made giant strides in the world of work.



He said, that with teamwork and his able staff, the company has witnessed tremendous growth and expressed his gratitude to the workers for their immense cooperation and dedication to duty.



He further thanked his international partners and board of directors

Mr Olusoji Oyawoye, MD/CEO of Resource Intermediaries Nigeria Limited and



Mr Ademolasoye Awonaike, ED Business Development of Resource Intermediaries Nigeria Limited for traveling all the way to Ghana to grace the occasion and his monumental achievement.



In receiving the Award he was accompanied by his beautiful wife Mrs Josephine Boateng, Mr Olusoji Oyawoye and Mr Ademolasoye Awonaike (both are Board of Directors for Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited) and Mrs Dorcas Mangesi, Executive Director Business Development of Resource Intermediaries Ghana Limited.