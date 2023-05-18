Emmanuel Tobbin donates to GA Central Municipal Health Directorate

Dr. Esther Adame Aseidu (left) received the donations

Source: Abowine Alfred, Contributor

An aspiring member of parliament seeking to lead the good people of the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency on the ticket of New Patriotic Party, Emmanuel Tobbin donated 80 boxes of surgical apparel to the Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate which is at Santa Maria as part of his efforts to support healthcare in Anyaa-Sowutuom.

Supporting him do the presentation was the Kwashibu-Santa Maria Zongo Chief, Alhaji Usif Deku 1 and the polling station executives of Santa Maria.



Emmanuel Tobbin used the opportunity to thank the health director and her staff for providing quality health care to the people even during the Covid pandemic.

The Municipal Health Director in the person of Dr. Esther Adame Aseidu who received the items on behalf of the health directorate thanked Elder Emmanuel Tobbin for his continuous support and the promptness to which he comes to their aid whenever they call on him.