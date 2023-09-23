Emotional reactions as video of mother carrying her baby through flood after Friday's heavy rains trends

The woman carried her baby through the flood

A woman who braved the storm carrying the baby through the floods has captured the hearts of many on social media.

On Friday, September 22, 2023, the capital city of Ghana, Accra, experienced a severe rainstorm, resulting in widespread flooding in various parts of the city.



The torrential rain, accompanied by strong winds, persisted for several hours, leading to the inundation of streets and disruption of essential transportation routes.



Videos circulating on social media platforms showcased the extensive damage caused by the heavy rains.



Amidst the floodwaters and challenging conditions, one woman stood out for her remarkable courage.



The perilous floods did not deter the nursing mother from reaching her destination as she continued her journey through the floods.

The remarkable part of the woman navigating through the flood was how she was carrying her baby.



In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral, this resilient woman can be seen walking her way through the floodwaters while cradling her baby.



Her determination to ensure her child's safety and reach her destination despite the unpredictable has drawn admiration from many.



While some have praised the mother's unwavering commitment, a significant portion of the public has criticized the government for its inability to address the perennial issue of flooding in Accra.



These recurrent floods not only result in significant property damage but also pose a threat to lives in the affected areas.

Watch video below





A mother carrying her baby through floods. Stay Safe.

#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/p1IE4SK9HS — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) September 22, 2023

JNA/KPE