Employ professionals for electrical works and not ‘goro boys’ – Fire Service PRO to Ghanaians

Spokesperson of Ashanti Regional Ghana Nation Fire Station, D03 Peter Addai, has said that the public has a big role to play in attempts to reduce the fire outbreaks in the country.

D03 Peter Addai said most of the fire outbreaks in the country, especially in the various marketplaces, are caused by faulty and fake wires often used for wiring.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to employ professional electricians cited by the Electricity Company of Ghana and other professional electrical entities to prevent frequent fire outbreaks in the country.

“Anything about wiring, they should contact professionals to do it for them and not just employ anyone because fake and faulty wiring is causing many of the fire outbreaks in the country.”



“You can lose everything through fire outbreaks, so electrical wiring shouldn’t be given to just anybody to do. Once you employ a professional, they will use the right material needed for every particular wiring and not the goro boys who often use fake products