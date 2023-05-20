Employees can go beyond their limits if given the opportunity and support - Felicia Folitse

Head of Human Resources at TAQA Ghana, Felicia Opoku-Folitse, has advised that HR of organizations must strategize plans and policies to support employee growth.

She made this known at the 2023 edition of the HR Professional Brunch held in Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023.



According to her, Human Resource professionals should ensure that the strategies they develop have employee well-being taking centre stage.



“As HR professionals when we are doing our strategy, we need to ensure that we are embedding purpose, potential and perspective in every policy that we make. Embedding purpose in every strategy that we take means that you are taking into consideration the wellbeing of the employees,” she said.



Madam Felicia further said employees work better when supported with the right strategies and opportunities.



“When we look at potentials, we as human beings, are capable of doing much more than we actually think we can. This is the point where if you are strategizing you should realize that you have employees, but people can go beyond their limit if they are given the opportunity to do so and supported in the right way. So, you need to stretch people and support them. Because they thrive, your business will also thrive,” she added.





