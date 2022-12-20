Empower unemployed youth to end Bawku conflict – Peace Council

The youth need series of sensitisation programmes to end the conflict

The Chairman of the Upper East Regional branch of the National Peace Council is calling on stakeholders and the government to channel resources meant for ending the Bawku conflict into youth empowerment.

According to Alhaji Sumalia Issaka, peace can only reign in the area when there is physical and mental buildup among the youth.



He stated that the youth are primarily the cause of the disturbances in the area.



He indicated that the council was able to create the Bawku inter-ethnic peace council where identifiable youth were taken for a series of sensitisation programmes.



However, due to lack of funding, the idea has been abandoned, a reason some of the current happenings in the area are persisting, he argued.

Alhaji Somalia Issaka made this known in an exclusive interview with Class 93.1 FM's reporter, Moses Appiah, in the wake of renewed ethnic clashes in Bawku.



Seven people over the weekend were allegedly killed in Bawku in the Upper East Region following the prolonged ethnic disturbances between the Kusasis and Mamprusis.



Speaking in an interview with class news, the Assemblyman for the Gingande Electoral Area, Mr David Adoliba said an alleged killing of an old man at Natinga on Saturday, 17 December 2022, resulted in sporadic gunshots leaving five persons dead.



The spillover of gunshots also resulted in the death of two others.