Empowering women during Ramadan: A groundbreaking initiative in the Nhyiaeso Constituency

Nhyiaeso constituency projects team & WFM Canada with John Dramani Mahama

Source: Women for Mahama Canada

The month of Ramadan symbolizes generosity and giving, mirroring the emphasis on charitable acts during the Lenten season, which aligns with this significant event.

In a powerful testament to our community’s unity and diversity, a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion was launched. Comrade Eng. Kann Boamah from the Nhyiaeso constituency and Honorable Evangelist Richard Prah (Former Nhyiaeso PC), in collaboration with a select group of individuals including Ruby Abena Arkoh (Critical Discourse Analyst and Doctoral Researcher), Eng. Mandy Lokko (Doctoral Researcher), Mary Sheer (Businesswoman), Sandra Appiah (Licensed Practitioner Nurse), and Sharatu Attah (Public Health Nurse and Midwife) of Women for Mahama Canada embarked on an initiative to encourage the women in our Muslim communities during the month of Ramadan.



With the inspiration drawn from Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and her unwavering commitment to empowering women, the groundbreaking initiative was executed.

A generous donation of food items, marking the first of its kind, was received by the NDC Nhyiaeso branch’s communications officer, constituency organizer and his deputy, deputy youth organizer and the zongo caucus lead on their behalf, to support to the Muslim women in the constituency. This act of kindness was aimed at providing assistance not only to these women, but also to their children and families as a whole.



It is with great appreciation for the importance of this sacred month that they have taken this decisive step to empower and uplift women, acknowledging their vital role in the overall welfare of the community.