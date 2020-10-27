Empowerment Worship Centre holds propel conference

Prophet Gideon Danso

Source: EWC

From Tuesday 27th to Thursday 29th October 2020, the Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC) on Adentan Campus, Reverend Samuel Daniels, will host the Global Lead Pastor, Prophet Gideon Danso for PROPEL 2020 Conference.

The PROPEL Conference is the maiden major conference of the EWC Adentan Campus, and it promises three strategic nights of insightful biblical teaching and deep prophetic with Prophet Gideon Danso, as well as powerful worship by EWC Live Adentan, led by Pastor Akesse Brempong.



According to Rev Daniels, “PROPEL is an annual conference that has come to stay. We, therefore, invite everybody in Adentan, Madina, Oyarifa, Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Abokobi and surrounding communities to take part in the conference, experience a positive turnaround and be propelled into their next level”.



“Despite the pandemic, 2020 is still our year of Harvest, as has been declared by our lead Pastor, he added.



The conference begins at 6 pm each night. Buses will be available to convey participants from vantage points to the EWC Adentan auditorium located inside the Hillview Guest Centre at Oyarifa-Teiman.

Empowerment Worship Centre is a Bible-believing charismatic church with the mandate to win souls and prepare them for the soon coming of Christ.



The headquarters is in Achimota and has campuses in Adentan, Ridge, Westhills, Community 25 and Takoradi.



Watch out for an EWC campus near you soon!

