Empty promises and big big English equals failure - Yvonne Nelson blasts Akufo-Addo

Yvonne Nelson and president Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has 'fired' President Nana Akuffo-Addo in a new video over what she termed empty promises and nepotism in the current government.

Taking to her Twitter handle to air her grievances, Yvonne Nelson posted a video depicting a sinking island (Ghana) being weighed down by anchors made of foreign currencies (debts), while locals of the islands flee on ships and boats.



The video further shows the leaders on top of the island receiving aid from a helicopter with the inscription “IMF” written on it while the spirit of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah weeps and a supreme being angrily watching.



She captioned the video, "All the campaign empty promises Mixed with the BIG BIG English assorted with the FAMILY & FRIENDS equals a FAILURE. @NAkufoAddo”



Yvonne Nelson's sentiments reflect her discontent with the current government's actions and policies, particularly regarding what she sees as unfulfilled campaign promises and concerns about nepotism in leadership.



These join the ever-growing calls for better governance and proper management of the economy by many concerned citizens both on and off social media.



Recently, Democracy Hub, a Ghanaian pressure group held a 3-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest to air their displeasure over negligence by the government on some major issues faced by citizens in the country.

Read her post below:





All the campaign empty promises Mixed with the BIG BIG english assorted with the FAMILY & FRIENDS equals a FAILURE. @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/bYdFJVtgf4 — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) September 28, 2023

ID/OGB