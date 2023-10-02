Empty threat! - #FixingTheCountry movement replies NDC youth wing

Convenor for the #FixingTheCountry movement, Ernest Owusu-Bempah

The #FixingTheCountry movement, an amorphous group, has sent a strong message to the National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that the threats issued by the Greater Accra Reginal Youth Organiser, Amorse Blessing Amos, on their lives are nothing but empty ones.

The #FixingTheCountry movement is seeking to have the Special Prosecutor investigate the infamous Airbus scandal that supposedly implicates former President John Dramani Mahama within 14 days or they demonstrate in front of the latter’s office.



In this vein, the Greater Accra youth wing of the NDC warned the #FixingTheCountry to ready their graves and coffins before they dare proceed to the office of John Mahama for their planned protest.



Speaking during a media interaction, the secretary for the #FixingTheCountry group, Ekuoba Kwaku Gyasi, said that they have every right to protest and hence they will do so when the 14-day ultimatum elapses.



“The very thing the citizens of this country discuss almost every time is corruption. It is also widely known that John Mahama is involved in corruption. This can be found in the foreign Sun newspaper. So, there is nothing political about our decision to demonstrate for justice to be served and hence, there no need for anyone to write to threaten us to buy our buy our graves and coffins.



“In fact, that’s an empty threat,” Kwaku Gyasi said.

Background



The Airbus Corruption scandal came to light over three years ago when Airbus SE, a global aerospace corporation based in France, agreed to pay substantial penalties of over $3.9 billion to resolve foreign bribery charges with authorities in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom. These charges stemmed from Airbus's use of third-party intermediaries to bribe government officials and airline executives worldwide.



As part of this global resolution, Airbus entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), relating to bribes paid in several countries, including Ghana. This case involved allegations of bribes paid to individuals with close ties to the Ghanaian government to secure contracts for military transport aircraft.



Court documents revealed that individuals identified as "Government Official 1," later known to be a high-ranking Ghanaian elected official, had connections with intermediaries hired by Airbus for these corrupt dealings. Notably, the intermediaries included Philip Middlemiss, a British actor, Leanne Davis, and Samuel Adam Mahama, the brother of former President John Mahama.



The scandal took a more alarming turn when it was disclosed that Airbus had sought to obtain an "undue favour" from a member of the Ghanaian government through these kickbacks. Consequently, Ghana purchased three Airbus C295 military transport aircraft during the presidency of Mills/Mahama.

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu initiated an investigation into the case in February 2020, summoning four individuals, including Philip Middlemiss and Leanne Davis. The current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has also indicated that he is investigating the matter. However, despite these efforts, there has been limited progress in the case over the past year.



BAJ/AE



