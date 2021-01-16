Emulate my MP sons and be united - Buipewura to Ghanaian Youth

John and Samuel Jinapor are both members of parliament

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has tasked the youth of Ghana not to let politics divide them.

Buipewura Jinapor (II) speaking in an interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM on Friday 16th January, 2020 disclosed that his two sons Samuel Abu Jinapor who is Memeber of Parliament (MP) for Damongo and John Abdulai Jinapor who is also MP for Yapei-Kusawgu are more closer than any of their siblings and they have never come to any disagreement that warrants me to intervene to solve their problem”.



The Buipewura stated that his two sons despite their political difference are the best of friends and should be emulated by the Youth of Ghana adding; “politics should be geared towards development not creation of enemity”.



Buipewura said he and Gonjaland are glad because two biological brothers are in Parliament on two major political parties and this means Ghana can move forward in political diversity.



“To be in different parties does not make you enemies because no party will come and say I want to destroy the country…any party that comes wants to develop the country”; the Buipewura said.

The Buipe Paramount Chief said the Youth of Ghana should avoid unnecessary rivalry and hatred in politics since politics is geared towards development and that his two sons has shown the way for Ghanaian youth to emulate.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) said unity within families is important and indicated that he is never surprised that his two sons (same parents) have set a record by going to Parliament at the same time but representing the two major political parties. The Buipewura said he was a right hand man of Dr Abrefa Busia of the Progress Party in 1969 before joining the Ghana Police Service.



“In 1969 I was an active member of the Progress Party and I was Busia’s darling boy. So I will say these boys develop their interest in politics by inheritance”; he said.