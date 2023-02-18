Enchi College of Education ranked best performing college in Ghana

Executives captured in a photo

The Enchi College of Education in the Western North Region has been ranked the best college in the country by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s (GTEC) Fidelity of Implementation (FOI).

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) in partnership with the five mentoring universities, the National Teaching Council, and the Transforming Teaching Education has presented the outcomes of the Fidelity of Implementation(FOI) for the Bachelor of Education degree which was introduced in colleges in October 2019.



The first batch of students have completed their coursework and are currently enrolled in their National Service/Induction year after a successful impostor of the programme which is currently in its fourth year.



After the successful implementation of the Bachelor of Education degree in the 46 training colleges in Ghana, the GTEC reports that Enchi College of Education ranked the best-performing college among the 46 colleges in the country.



Out of the 24 indicators in various components of the programme including Teaching and Learning of Student Teachers, Assessment of Student Teachers, Student Teachers’ Preparation Form, Experience of Supported Teaching in School (teaching practice), and Tutor Professional Development Sessions, Enchi College of Education had all 20 successful representing 83.3%, making the college the best among the rest in the new curriculum implemented in 2019.



At a ceremony to celebrate this historic achievement at the college’s campus, the principal of the college, Philip Ntaah indicated that anytime a new revision is made in teacher education in Ghana, Enchi College of Education distinguishes itself.

He highlighted that following the implementation of the Diploma in Basic Education for Teacher Training Colleges, a nationwide quiz was organized and Enchi College of Education emerged as the winner and also became second during the last reform and now the college has been ranked number one in the Fidelity of Implementation of the Bachelor of Education in Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Provost of the College of Education at the University of Ghana, Professor Samuel Nii Ardey, said he was delighted to be part of the success story of the Enchi College of Education. He congratulated the principal and his management, tutors, staff, and students of the college for their excellent performance. Adding the University of Ghana is proud of them for such an enviable honor bestowed on them.



Finally, Professor Samuel Nii Ardey advised the wonderful students of the college to take the opportunity they have in the college. He said the students must put in all efforts to make their parents proud since they have sacrificed a lot to get them into college. Hence, the students must repay their parents with excellent performance.



Following the success of the college, the Tufufohene Enchi on behalf of the Aowin Traditional Area, Nana Payin II, said the traditional authorities in Enchi will do anything within their powers to ensure the college achieves its aims. He added the chiefs will continue to support the college on any day they are needed.