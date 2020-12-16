Enchi court sentences ricksaw rider for stealing

The Enchi District Magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced a twenty-year-old ricksaw rider to 24 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing.

Samuel Ebbah was earlier acquitted and discharged for unlawful entry and causing damage.



He pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea accordingly.



Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that, the complainant Patience Bonnie, is an agricultural pollinator who lives in the same neighbourhood with the accused at Nyankamam in the Aowin Municipality with the convict.



He said on November 19, this year, at about 02.30 hours, while the complainant was asleep, Ebbah moved secretly into her house and caused damage to her door lock valued 50 cedis.

The prosecution said the accused then entered the complainant's room and stole her GGH¢ 300.00 but coming out of the room, a co-tenant saw him and for fear of been caught he took to his heels, leaving behind his slippers.



Inspector Agyare said the co-tenant informed the complainant and a formal report was lodged to the police which led to the arrest of Ebbah.



Prosecution said the convict in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and said he used the money to buy Tee shirts, boxer pants and a pair of shoes.