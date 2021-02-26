Enchi govt hospital, 22 schools get support from Aowin MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin, Oscar Ofori Larbi has donated items worth millions of Ghana cedis to the Enchi Government hospital and 22 schools in his constituency.

The items donated to the Enchi Government hospital include 30 plastic chairs, 10 boxes of face masks and 11 baskets of paints.



Oscar Ofori Larbi used the occasion to advise the leaders of Enchi Government hospital and authorities in the constituency to let development be their topmost priority to help the citizenry enjoy a good standard of living.



Oscar Ofori Larbi also visited 22 schools in 13 communities which includes Domeabra, Adjoum, Ohiamadwen, Abokyia, Ajakai, Asuaklo, Achimfo, Asoafokye, Nyanney Camp, Yiwabra Nkwanta, Asantekrom, Jomoro, Yirabra to donate PPE, face masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitisers to help curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the PPE’s, he distributed books, pens, pencils, and sanitary pads.

He also offered a full scholarship to a form 3 female student at Yirwabra M/ A JHS to any tertiary institution of her choice.



The lawmaker further promised to be an agent of development to the people in his constituency.



His constituents were grateful for the donation promising to support him to succeed as a Member of Parliament.