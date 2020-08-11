General News

Encourage your wards to learn, don’t put pressure on them during exams - Gender Minister

Minister for Gender, Children and social protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison has urged parents not to pressurise their children to make only A’s during examination.

That, according to her, puts the children situations where they engage in examination malpractice which is on the rise as far as the 2020 WASSCE is concerned.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, during a phone conversation with Nana Owusu Nkrumah, the Minister said instead of parents putting pressure on their children to make A’s, they should rather encourage them to study well and pay attention to their studies so that they can write what they have learnt and come out with good grades without involving themselves in any form of examination malpractice.



“Some parents put pressure on their children to get A’s. Who said its only A’s that make people successful? Some people had only A’s but today they are just ordinary, but someone who did not have A’s has become very successful by the grace of God. It is God who arranges our life, so parents should stop putting pressure on their children to get A’s,”the Minister said.



She added, "When you (parents) went to school, you never had an A, yet you are putting pressure on them to get A’s, where are they going to take the A’s from? Then they will rely on ‘apo’ to get an A. Rather, let us put pressure on them to learn, so that during exams when they need less pressure, we can pray for them and motivate them.”



Dismissed students

Speaking on the dismissed students who have been given the chance to continue with their examination, the Minister thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his intervention, stating that even before she called on him, the President had already decided to give them another chance and directed the GES to act accordingly.



According to her, the President has the student at heart irrespective of their misconduct, and therefore had to intervene on their behalf to write their examination.



She added that social media had become a contributing factor to the misconduct exhibited by the students, adding that before, there were students who were engaged in such acts but were not seen because there was no social media.



“Social media has exposed all these acts. when we went to school, students did some of these things but because there were no phones to capture them it was internal. And there were times that the Head Master did not hear of it, but they are all bad habits. But for the student who picked a phone to insult the President was extreme, but because they have an examination, and in as much as we are punishing them, their future shouldn’t be destroyed hence the pardon” she said.

