EndSARS: Ghana Police is worse; they do terrible things - A Plus

Musician and Political activist Kwame A Plus has called on Ghanaians to concentrate on Police brutality in Ghana rather than seeking to poke their noses in the #EndSars protest going on in Nigeria.
During an exclusive interview this morning on Neat FM’s “Entertainment GH”, A Plus revealed that Ghana Police perpetrate worse acts against Ghanaian citizens; yet nobody seems to be talking about it.
According to him, "some Ghanaian Police Officers stop innocent citizens on the streets and pretend they are searching you and they intentionally plant weed in their pockets and they later turn round to accuse them of possessing an illegal substance".
Watch the full video below:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- I know I don't respect - A Plus admits
- ‘I had every right to be angry when govt terminated my contract' - A Plus
- KENCY2020: GRA went after ‘them’ following the display of luxury cars - A Plus alleges
- Ghana Police mount barrier at Spintex just to ask ‘something from the boys’ - A Plus
- A policeman took my friend’s bread because he didn’t have a license - A Plus alleges
- Read all related articles