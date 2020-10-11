#EndSARSNow: How Ghana Police has won the heart of netizens with their professionalism

Some twitter users are praising Ghana Police Service for their professionalism as a way to end SARS

The Ghana Police Service appears to have won the hearts of netizens on Twitter over how they are very professional in the way they go about their duties.

The praises come on the back of wide protests in many African countries, especially Nigeria regarding the poor relations between the citizens and the security forces.



In the last couple of days, Nigerians have been protesting against their police force over brutalities against the citizens.



This praise for the Ghana police came after a video had gone viral of a man allegedly being killed by the force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



SARS is a branch of the Nigerian police under the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) instituted to stem crime.



The protest dubbed #EndSARSNow was started online by some Nigerians indigenes including celebrities sharing their own horrifying experience under SARS.

Some claim the SARS, which is supposed to fight robbery, kidnapping and violent clashes in the country, had turned to abuse citizens rather than to protect them.



The twist to favour Ghana came when a Nigerian immigrant (in Ghana) shared an experience on Twitter about her encounter with the Ghana Police Service, which resonated with a lot of Twitter users especially foreigners, who then called for such professionalism to be emulated in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Adedoyin Debbie, the Nigerian immigrant wrote on Twitter: “No jokes, the first time I saw Ghana Police and they stopped us on our way back to our Airbnb apartment around 2am, they were so polite. I was asleep and the Police woke me up to be sure that I wasn’t kidnapped or something, after he confirmed, he let us go. I felt safe in Ghana.”



She continued: “I have never felt safe in Nigeria, I am always scared of the cops because they are rude, uncouth, could kill you, extort money from you. They are everything worse, the Police itself needs to be REFORMED, but for not ENDSARS”.



The tweet from Adedoyin Debbie has made the Ghana Police Service trend on Twitter for a while with some users sharing similar experiences they encountered with the police.

Read below some of the tweets about the Ghana Police Service.





Did my msc in Accra , GH and I can confirm that indeed gh is a lot safer than what we go through here. I used to drive from Accra with my car to koforidua leaving Accra at midnight without any fear...those who know the mountains can attest. Shameful! — Ekem (@king_Ekem) October 9, 2020

God bless you, Doyin. I can confirm that. When you meet Ghana Police, your mind is at rest. There was a time a cop assaulted a woman in a banking hall. It was a major news for weeks until everyone started bombarding her with gifts, including a house!

Are Nigerian cops so cursed? — Tunde (@ogbenibabalola) October 10, 2020

In Ghana, you can relate with a police officer and he'll listen with sense. You can be tired of your house at 2AM and decide to take a stroll and nobody will harass you. The safety in Ghana is everything we never had in Nigeria — Christian (@Chrisdzzy) October 10, 2020

I stayed in Ghana for 2 years had tattoo and never had any encounter with the police...I came back to Nigeria and the following day I was arrested by the Nigeria SARS and they took me to ALAGOLO police station those bastards took 50K from me #EndSARS — OTB_GENERAL (@Otunba_OG) October 10, 2020

God bless our Ghana Police????????. They are the best???? #EndSARS — Ama Cromwell (@cromwell_ama) October 10, 2020

Sometimes when I see Ghana police with gun, I get a strong feeling bullet nor dey inside. Ibi combination and colour blocking they wan do! Swag kakra!! We love you merhn!!!???????? — i_am_taina???????? (@T_for_Taina) October 10, 2020

There might be a few isolated cases of police misbehaving in Ghana but the Ghana police service really dey try . — z??????-???g???u???? (@meister_kwame) October 10, 2020

Ghana Police, Ghana Military, Ghana Prisons, Ghana Immigration, Customs, National Fire Service All in one joint security operation. One love .. Big ups Ghana pic.twitter.com/ETXNygpf3O — Ato Biney Jnr.? (@iambiney_) October 10, 2020

Am in love with the comments... God bless Ghana police https://t.co/rOHgto0VBS — manoel???? (@cloudsparker66) October 10, 2020

This is a Ghana Police @GhPoliceService and The President @NAkufoAddo appreciation post!With all the on goings in Nigeria and up till now their President hasn’t said “fi”fellow Ghanaians would have addressed us like 10 times????and indeed the Ghana Police is our friend #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/J6pfhHGIkj — Miss_Acklah????????????????? (@Annette_klenam) October 10, 2020

This is an Appreciation tweet for Ghana Police. I always meet them cos I go home very late and not once have they harassed me or made me feel unsafe. This is an underrated blessing ?? — CJ BIGGERMAN (@cjbiggerman) October 10, 2020

Ghana Police ... The best so far ..... pic.twitter.com/y1mvIuCP47 — Ato Biney Jnr.? (@iambiney_) October 10, 2020

I remember during the lockdown what this Ghanaian Soldier did when people were breaching the lockdown rules....he said “they are working for God and country and for us” Ghana Police and the military are the best???? pic.twitter.com/YELhfgQ6Dc — Kwesi???? (@hw3nekwasia) October 10, 2020