Endeavour to put Ghana first – Oguaa residents to Parliamentarians

The citizens are calling on MP's to tolerate each other

Residents of Cape Coast have urged Parliamentarians to endeavor to work together and put the nation first in all their deliberations.

The call followed worry by some residents over what they described as the ‘distasteful’ actions of some Members of Parliament-Elect on the floor of the House in the early hours of Thursday when they were required to vote to elect their leaders.



They said it would be in the best interest of Ghana if MP's tolerated each other more and cooperate with one another instead of acting on party lines.



The calls were made when the GNA sampled the views of some people in Oguaa some of whom were spotted in groups at the market, discussing some of the unfortunate occurrences that took place at the swearing-in of the law-makers earlier this morning.



At the Kotokuraba market in Cape Coast, Mrs. Gloria Sabbah, a trader expressed her utmost disappointment about the actions of both sides, saying, both parties could have restrained themselves.

She said it was totally needless for the MPs to have engaged in acts that were so ‘shameful’ and ‘destructive’.



Mr. Reynolds Blankson, a taxi driver said it does not really matter who got the majority in Parliament and that the focus must be on how to work together for a better Ghana.



He said it was disturbing to see chaos in the Parliament house, adding that: “these are people we voted for to lead us, the same people who preached peace to us and expected us to be law-abiding”.



Miss Hakima Kalsum, a trader, said she least expected what happened in Parliament.