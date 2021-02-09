Endorse ministers with integrity and experience – Dr Adu-Gyamfi to Parliament

Some members of Parliament's Appointment Committee seated during proceedings

The Head of History and Political Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has advised Parliament’s Appointment Committee to only endorse nominees with integrity, skill, character, and experience as ministers.

He is of the view that Ghana needs individuals who are passionate enough to steer the affairs of the country.



Also, he said the country requires leaders who possess the capacity to show leadership in the respective jurisdictions within which they are placed to function.

“Let me say this; sometimes, it is absolutely haphazard and comes to that point where we use the generic sense to say that because an individual has a degree, he’s grown, he’s done something in the past; he is loyal to the party, he has some degree of intelligence and when you position him anywhere, that person can deliver. I disagree,” Dr Adu-Gyamfi said on TV3 Tuesday, February 9.



Parliament will start vetting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees tomorrow Wednesday, February 10.