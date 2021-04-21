Energy Minister inspects ongoing works at BSP, Pokuase

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh interacting with officials working on Pokuase Bulk Supply Point

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was this morning joined by the Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and officials from MiDA, GRIDCo and ECG to inspect the progress of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) currently under construction.

The project which commenced 18 months ago is the 5th BSP in Accra and its completion would improve the quality and reliability of the power supply in Legon, Pokuase, Nsawam, Kwabenya and its environs.



In his remarks to the media after the tour, the Energy Minister indicated that the current power outage situation in parts of the country is as a result of upgrading the power systems to meet our growing power needs.



”I trust that Ghanaians will continue to bear with the power service providers as they strive to keep to the barest minimum the inconveniences while maintenance work progresses,” he added.



Meanwhile, the ECG has announced it will release the timetable for a planned load shedding exercise expected to take place from May 10 to 17, 2021, within some areas in the Greater Accra Region.

The eight-day exercise has become necessary due to ongoing works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



The project, when completed, is expected to serve 350,000 households.



Chief Executive Officer of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Budu, addressing the media on the issue said four major areas within the Greater Accra Region would have their power supply interrupted.



“We are coming up with a planned schedule for the areas that are going to be affected. The areas have been grouped into four. It has been scheduled in such a way that no single customer will see the outage throughout for the eight days. They will see probably 12 hours outage in the day time; the next three days they will experience the outage in the night time. It will be rotated,” he said.