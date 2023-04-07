Energy Ministry organises send-off for Dr. Mohammed Adam

send-off ceremony organised by the Ministry of Energy for Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

The Ministry of Energy has held a send-off ceremony for former Deputy Energy Minister and Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

Amidst mixed emotions, the Energy Minister, on behalf of Staff and Management applauded the dedicated service of Dr. Amin Adam who is also the MP for Karaga for his long service to the Ministry from the early 2000’s serving in various capacities.



Dr. Prempeh expressed his well-wishes to the former Deputy Minister and indicated his readiness to continue to work with him within the governance structure.



On his part, Dr. Amin Adam expressed gratitude to the Minister for his mentorship and the opportunities he provided to propel an efficient and effective work environment as Deputy Minister.



Two (2) citations of honour were presented to Dr. Amin Adam; one by the Minister and the other from the staff of the Ministry.



The occasion was also used to officially introduce the new Deputy Energy Minister, Herbert Krapah to the management and staff.

Dr. Amin served as Deputy Minister for Energy since 2017 and has spearheaded the drafting and formulation of Ghana’s Gas Master Plan.



He is credited for extensive work in Ghana’s extractive sector prior to becoming a Deputy Minister in 2017.



Dr. Amin studied Petroleum Economics from CEPMLP of the University of Dundee in the UK specializing in petroleum fiscal systems, fiscal policy in resource-led economies, and resource governance.



He also holds an MPhil (Economics) and B.A. (Hons) Economics from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and is a Fellow of the Institute of Certified Economists of Ghana (ICEG).