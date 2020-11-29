Energy Ministry to set up petroleum hub in Bonyere

Dr. Eric Yeboah, Technical Advisor, Petroleum Hub Development project

Source: Joseph Arhin, Contributor

The Energy and Petroleum Ministry has commenced a stakeholder engagement in communities with the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region for the acquisition of a 20,000-acre plot of land for the Petroleum Hub.

It would be recalled that in March 2019, Cabinet gave the approval for the establishment of the much-awaited petroleum hub in the Western Region to house all infrastructure projects in the petroleum industry.



Technical Advisor for the proposed 12-year Petroleum Hub Development project, Dr. Eric Yeboah, speaking to journalists on Saturday, November 28th at Bonyere revealed that the hub is expected to attract over 60 billion worth of investment to Jomoro and its environs where the project is to be located.



“The minister has put together this stakeholder engagement are mainly because surveyors are actually working in other communities accessing the land and accessing the crops to pave way for the payment of compensation, so this is another leg of conversation we are having for the past two years. We have to meet the people of Bonyere as part of the ongoing community engagement towards the acquisition of 20,000 acres of land in the Western Nzema area specifically Jomoro”, Dr Yeboah revealed this.

Providing details about crop compensation, stressed government has secured enough funds to settle every legitimate compensation.



Dr Yeboah reiterated that the aim of the petroleum hub is to meet the demands of the West African sub-region and eventually the entire continent and further develop Ghana’s petroleum downstream sub-sector.

Source: Joseph Arhin, Contributor