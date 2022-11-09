Engage CSOs, other political parties to avert looming disaster - Catholic Bishops to govt

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has called on the government to consult broadly on the current economic crises in the country.

Archbishop Naameh stated at the Annual Plenary Assembly of Bishop Conference in Donkorkrom, Eastern Region, that the government engaging stakeholders, including civil society organizations (CSOs) and other political parties, will help find solutions to the country's challenges.



He added that the government must include these CSOs and other stakeholders in the ongoing negotiations it is having with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



“I call on government as a matter of necessity to engage the Civil Society Organisations to improve the economic and social situations of the country. The CSOs because of the nature of their work have knowledgeable and competent persons in every sector of the Economy who will be more than willing to offer their expertise in the service of the nation.



“Some of these CSOs can be part of negotiations or the signing of economic agreements between the government and other agencies. For instance, the government could involve some of them in the IMF negotiations or programmes. Also, other political parties could be consulted on the national policies even if they are in opposition," he advised.



“The voices of religious organisations including the Catholic Church need to be heard. All of us have the interest of the state at heart and are ready to offer good advice on every issue on national and economic interest,” he added.

