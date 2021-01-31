Engage services of Private Universities to reduce overcrowding - Prof. Agyapong-Kodua

Rev Prof Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua

The Vice Chancellor of Pentecost University, Rev Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua says the call to practice social distancing in the country’s universities in the COVID 19 pandemic era can only be achieved if the services of private universities are engaged.

In this vein, he has appealed to government and stakeholders in education to brainstorm on how best to utilize the services of private universities.



Rev Prof Agyapong-Kodua who said this at the 12th Congregation of the University in Accra added that private universities have the infrastructure but inadequate students to occupy the space hence the need for engagement to achieve a win-win situation for all.



Pentecost University evolved from the Pentecost Bible College to Pentecost University College and in May last year, became a fully-fledged chartered University.



The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua said the institution has put in place programmes that will enable graduates to establish their own organization as well as employ others.



He, therefore, appealed to government to extend stimulus packages given to state institutions to private institutions as well.

The Council Chairman of the University, Rev. Prof. William Otoo Ellis said the country can only develop if enough investment is made in the education sector.



He, therefore, called on government to support the ambitions of private institutions to complement the work being done by the public institutions.



708 students graduated with 120 postgraduate, 424 degree and 144 certificate holders from 15 countries.



The best graduating student went to Kingsley Konadu Yeboah.