Engineers open Azizadzi Sand Bar at Keta to mitigate floods

The engineers operating the Azizadzi Floodgate in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have finally opened the sand bar to allow the free flow of the Lagoon into the sea.

The move is to mitigate the flooding of the lagoon in Keta and Anloga and surrounding communities, caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.



Mr Rex Edeckor, a former consultant in charge of the Keta Sea Defense project, also the lead engineer for opening the floodgate, told the Ghana News Agency that the flood situation at those areas were getting dangerous, hence the need for urgent attention.



"This is also done in some other countries and our situation would not be different since the opening of the floodgate and the cutting of the sand bar is the only option," he said.



Mr Edeckor said the flow of the water into the sea would be monitored technically by other engineers to prevent any unforeseen disaster.



He urged the residents at Kedzi, Havedzi, Horvi, and the surrounding communities to remain calm.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, had earlier told the GNA that further engagements and arrangements had been done to open the floodgate and the sand bar to alleviate the flooding challenges in the area.



"Other consultations were conducted to address agitations and fears of the communities around the operational area."



He cautioned residents and fisherfolks to suspend fishing around the floodgate and the sand bar to avoid any untoward incident.



The Agency learnt that some engagements were held with the elders and youth groups of Kedzi, who had earlier expressed fears that cutting the sand bar could displace more people and demonstrated against it, to mitigate their fears.