Enjoyment of human rights contributing to teenage pregnancy - Queen mother

The human rights girls are enjoying are fueling

teenage pregnancies in the country, a Queen mother has observed.



According to Nana Akosua Akomah, the Sompahemaa (good servant) of the



Sunyani Traditional Area, many girls had gone wayward, with their



parents losing control of them because of “the so-called human



rights which have eaten into their minds”.



She admitted girls had some rights, but it behoved on their parents to



ensure they were brought up in a God-fearing and more responsible



manner, regretting “nowadays you can’t even discipline or punish



your own daughter because of the so-called human rights”.



The Queenmother said this when speaking at a stakeholder’s

engagement on the dissemination of the National Family Planning (FP)



2030 commitment which coincided with the launch of the FP Day in



Sunyani.



With support from its partners, the Bono Regional Directorate of



Health organised the engagement attended by representatives from



transport unions, market women traders’ associations, disability



groups, health workers, and traditional authorities.



Among other objectives, the meeting also aimed at sensitizing the



participants on the nation’s FP 2030 commitment, protocols and



acceptor rate.

Nana Akomah said teenage pregnancies were rising in the country,



partly due to parents’ inability to control their girls, coupled



with the uncontrolled use of social media among the girls.



“There are excesses in some of these human rights provisions, alien



to our culture and tradition and we must re-look and revise them to



enable us to discipline our wayward girls in society”, she stated.



Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, of Public Health, Bono



Regional Directorate of Health indicated the need for parents to also



encourage their girls to access FP services to stem and control



alarming cases of teenage pregnancies in the country.

He dispelled some myths about FP services, saying it was untrue that



FP services such as combine pills, secure, injectables, spermicides,



intra-ulterior contraceptive devices, implants and vasectomies were



hazardous to harmful to human health.



Dr Quarhsie said the region’s FP acceptor rate remained low despite



intensified public education on the services, FP practices kept



decreasing, declining from 42.2 per cent in 2021 to 30.2 per cent in



2022 and 27.2 per cent in 2023.



Nonetheless, the Deputy Director stressed the FP acceptor rate in some



of the Districts and Municipalities in the region was encouraging.

Dr Quarshie said every individual or couple, including teenagers, were



eligible for their own choice of FP options, and advised health



workers to counsel and provide sexually active people with the



services.



The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) also covers FP services



and those who had registered with the scheme could use their cards to



go for the services, he stated.