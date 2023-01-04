Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation fetes with the aged, widows in Jaman North

Enock Nyarko presenting items to the needy

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation has put smiles on the faces of over 650 women which include widows, aged in the Jaman North Constituency of the Bono Region during the Yuletide.

He donated some food items and cash in support of aged, widows and vulnerable people.



These included bags of rice, gallons of edible oil and large quantities of tinned fish.



Mr. Enock Nyarko believes that the gesture was to bring some comfort to them as they celebrated the Yuletide.



He underlined his determination to do everything he could to make things a bit better for the poor in the constituency.

Mr. Nyarko said, what God needs from those who are blessed in some ways to bless others in communities and used the opportunity to call on others to emulate the gesture.



He called for the extension of the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty programme (LEAP) a social safety net, to the poorest of the poor in the rural areas.



The beneficiaries on the other hand showed their utmost gratitude to him for the gesture.



They notes that the event would not be the first and the last since it has raised their hopes.