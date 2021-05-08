Enough of the prayers, take good care of your husbands - Akua Donkor to wives

Ghana Freedom Party leader, Akua Donkor

Mother's Day is here again and Ghanaians are gearing up for this day which falls on Sunday, May 9. It is a day that honours and recognizes mothers for the influence they have in society.

Following this special day, Peace FM on Friday, May 7, dedicated its Ekwanso Brebre show to Ghanaian mothers over the stress they go through in taking care of their children and families.



While on the show, the host - Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah interacted with some notable women on the telephone who advised and shared their motherhood experiences with the listeners.



One of the few women Odi Ahenkan spoke to, was popular political figure, Madam Akua Donkor.



The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) leader, advised married women to take good care of their husbands as according to her, it is the only sure way the men could be kept at home.

She said it was wrong for a married woman to abandon her husband and spend all her time at prayer centres and church activities.



"One key advice I have for our young women and all married women is that they should reduce the hours they spend at prayer centres, it doesn't help, prayer alone cannot keep your husbands at home. Take good care of your husbands," she said on the program as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.



To the vociferous politician, the rationale behind the collapse of most marriages in the country is the ill-treatment meted out to men by their wives. She, therefore, asked women to use the upcoming Mother's Day as an opportunity to fix themselves.