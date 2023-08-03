Enough of your cock-and-bull stories - Ablakwa pummels Adom-Otchere

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Paul Adom-Otchere has given a stern critique at news reporter and host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme, Paul Adom-Otchere.

Ablakwa has described Adom-Otchere's presentations as cock-and-bull stories that Ghanaians have so far had enough of.



The TV show host had lashed out at the lawmaker on the August 1 edition of his show in respect of Ablakwa's publication of a 187 million Ghana cedi transaction he describes as the 'kitchen scandal.'



In the publication, he alleged that cousin of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was seeking to enforce payment of the said sum even though the current government has varied the contract in respect of which Gabby is seeking the said payment.



In a post dated August 2, 2023, the lawmaker wrote: "My attention has also been drawn to claims by Paul Adom Otchere that my publication of the Attorney-General’s pro-Gabby legal opinion harms the state and enhances the chances of West Blue in any future litigation.



"It’s both strange and pathetic that Paul isn’t worried about the lopsided AG’s opinion which failed to receive input from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority but is only worried that I put same in the public domain.



"Ghanaians have really had enough of Paul’s cock-and-bull stories — so Paul actually expects Ghanaians to believe that Gabby didn’t know about the AG’s legal opinion but for my publication?" he quizzed.

Ablakwa also announced that he had "successfully raised the GHS187.3million “Kitchen Scandal” on the floor for formal parliamentary notification and further legislative action."



Read his full post below:



