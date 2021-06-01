Enroll herbal clinics unto NHIS - Association pleads

Nana Kwadwo Obiri, General Secretary of GHAFTRAM

Source: Kwame Asare

The Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine Practitioners Associations (GHAFTRAM) has called for the inclusion of Traditional herbal clinics unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Making the plead, Nana Kwadwo Obiri, General Secretary of the association said herbal clinic if supported will complement modern medicines.



He said herbal clinics when well-resourced can absorb the overwhelming numbers of care seekers that throng the various public hospitals struggling to access limited facilities.



“If we get even one percent of the government interventions, it will enable us to help make the health system in the country more efficient and resourceful, “he said.

The General Secretary reiterated the need to have robust traditional herbal medicinal practices in Ghana. “Traditional herbal medicine is as important as orthodox medicine and we must not relegate it to the background,” he said while touring facilities of some members of the association in Kumasi.



“We are here to visit our members and also ascertain some of the challenges facing they may face due to the coronavirus pandemic”.



Some herbal clinics visited includes; Twenty-first century herbal clinic, Grace gift herbal clinic, Abbey herbal clinic, Medimafo herbal clinic, Dr. Mensah herbal clinic, Dr. Forkuo herbal clinic, and Power herbal specialist clinic