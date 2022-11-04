Ensign College leads sensitization on breast cancer, handwashing in Lower Manya Krobo

A resource person person educating some students in Lower Manya Krobo about breast cancer

The Ensign Global College at Kpong in the Eastern Region as part of its objectives of keeping to the global health days has wrapped up a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign to sensitize residents and students on the impact of breast cancer.

The campaign held through October was aimed at creating awareness and educating women in the Lower Manya Krobo area on the dangers associated with the failure to undergo regular breast screening.



According to the Resident Nurse at the Ensign Global College, Miss Rebecca Ametepe who led a team of health and educational personnel to undertake the event, the programme would help reduce mortality through breast cancer by enlightening women, men and students about early detection, treatment, impact and ways to prevent breast cancer, primarily in the younger generation while demystifying the myths surrounding the disease.



The campaign, she added helped in the discovery of suspicious cases with follow-up steps being taken by the relevant authorities on the victims.



Stressing the need for regular self-examination as a preventive measure against the condition, she urged the students and members of the general public not to hesitate to report suspicious or unusual findings to the appropriate authorities for the necessary attention.



During the rigorous campaign, the beneficiaries were taught how to conduct self-breast examinations while being offered free screening for any suspicious cases of breast cancer.

Held on the theme, “together we rise, get checked,” the College including some officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES), on different occasions interacted with and sensitized students of the Mount Mary Training College, Adjena Senior High School, Kpong Methodist JHS, Presbyterian Evangelical JHS and the Kpong Presby JHS and at the annual Ngmayem Festival of the Chiefs and people of the Manya Krobo Traditional area.



Expressing regret at the low levels of breast cancer awareness among the general public, she said the campaign targeted 5,000 members of the public mainly in the Lower Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman Districts.



“The aim of the programme was to create awareness in 5,000 people in both districts especially in the younger population because breast cancer is being recorded in more young and younger people,” said the college nurse, adding that most of the suspicious cases recorded were of young people, some as young as fourteen-years-old.



Madam Naomi Badzi, a physician assistant at the Atua government hospital on her part reminded the students that breast cancer was real as the disease falls within 32% of the cancer cases in the country.



She reiterated the need for both genders to engage in regular self-examination and mammogram checks for lumps or abnormalities within their breasts. “Early detection helps a lot because if you’re able to do the self-breast examination and you notice anything abnormal then you can get close to your healthcare provider,” she counselled adding that failure to do this exposes one to risks.

She admonished members of the community endowed with some knowledge of breast cancer to serve as ambassadors in their respective communities.



Municipal School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator for Manya Krobo, Mr. Evans Tamatey in an interview observed that educating the students was critical in disseminating the education on breast cancer as they would serve as educators on the topic to their respective families and the larger society.



He was optimistic that the opportunity would enlighten the girls to lead responsible lifestyles to stay safe from developing the disease as well as seek early attention if they detect any signs.



October is globally marked as a month to raise awareness to reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.



In addition to increasing awareness about the disease, organizations also raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure.

It is for this reason that Ensign Global College has reached out to the residents of the Krobo communities and schools with the highly anticipated campaign that is expected to save lives.







Sensitization on proper handwashing



The Ensign Global College as part of activities to commemorate Global Handwashing Day which was observed on October 15, also educated pupils of the Oborpa M/A basic school in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal on proper handwashing and other good hygiene practices.



Themed “Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene,” the Day focuses on the links between handwashing and food including food hygiene and nutrition.

Handwashing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing diseases, and helping children grow strong.



According to Miss Rebecca Ametepe, “Handwashing is the easiest, most effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives,” adding that exercise is essential in curtailing diseases in the community.



The pupils were taken through the importance of proper handwashing processes and the need to engage in regular washing to safeguard their health.