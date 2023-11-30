Ensign Global College hosts 8th commencement ceremony

File Photo

Ensign Global College conferred and presented degrees to 24 students during its 8th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The ceremony took place on the Ensign Global College campus.

This year’s keynote speaker was Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and a former member of the Council of State. During his remarks and address to the graduating class, he underscored the transformative journey of Ensign Global College. He encouraged graduates to make a mark in the world as true innovators. Togbe Afede XIV noted during his remarks, “If you aim to be the best, you will end up being at worst among the best!” He emphasized the purpose of university education as a liberation of the mind, fostering inspired leadership and critical thinking.



Togbe Afede XIV urged graduates to seize opportunities amid challenges, align their goals with Ensign's principles of entrepreneurship and innovation, and embrace hard work and sacrifice as keys to success. Togbe Afede XIV said, “Whatever your choices are, I want to emphasize that you are entering the workplace, business, or continuing your education at a time of change across the world but the good news my friend is the fact that change and uncertainties bring a lot of opportunities.” He reminded graduates of their responsibility to contribute to prosperity and make a positive impact on their chosen paths.



During the graduation ceremony, College President Prof. Stephen C. Alder asked the graduates to utilize their acquired knowledge and skills to address global public health challenges. Prof. Alder, reflecting on the year's achievements, highlighted successes in the US-based (CEPH) accreditation process and the expansion of new academic programs. He charged the graduates to be agents of prosperity and to inspire greatness in others. "Be the leaders, dedicated professionals, and value-creating innovators who apply solutions for these prosperity challenges," he passionately declared.



Board Chair of Ensign Global College, Dr. Lynette Gay, also extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their supporters, acknowledging their unwavering commitment.

Special Guest of Honour, His Majesty Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo, urged graduates to use their acquired skills to contribute to building a better country and address public health challenges. The Konor expressed excitement about the new Center for Leadership, Innovation, and Prosperity (CLIP) building, recently dedicated, He foresees a promising future for Ensign Global College, the entire Krobo Community, and Ghana as a whole.



The ceremony also acknowledged students receiving awards in various categories for excellence in academics, leadership, and community service. Notable awards included Helen Bour (Best Graduating Student 2023), Frank Obeng (Best Thesis), Ehoenam Ama Mawuenyefia (Community Service Award). The Kenneth R. Young Memorial Scholarship awards were presented to outstanding students, Nana Yaa Bema Asiedu-Saforo, Maxwell Jenkins Gbemu, and Patience Agbate. Additionally, the Leadership Award, sponsored by Professor Stephen C. Alder and Gena Alder was presented to Helen Bour and Desmond Opare-Agyekum



Ensign Global College is affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and collaborates with the University of Utah on multiple projects.