Ensign Global College receives Council on Education for Public Health accreditation

Professor Stephen Alder

Ensign Global College proudly announces being awarded accreditation of its Masters of Public Health (MPH) Program by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), making it the first Africa-based institution to achieve this status.

This esteemed accreditation underscores Ensign Global College's commitment to excellence in global public health education and sets a new standard for academic achievement on the African continent.



CEPH is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education that accredits higher education-based public health schools and programs throughout the U.S.



CEPH also accredits a limited number of units located outside of the US, requiring that these academic programs meet the same standards as US-based universities. The accreditation process, spanning approximately three years from initial application to decision, involves detailed evaluation and adherence to internationally recognized, rigorous standards.

In response to the recent announcement of receiving CEPH accreditation, Professor Stephen Alder, President of Ensign Global College, commented, “In alignment with our mission to educate professionals and scholars who have attained the highest levels of public health competence, Ensign Global College is pleased to be the first African institution to attain this preeminent recognition of adherence to the highest academic standards.”



Ensign Global College's accreditation not only ensures the quality of its Master of Public Health program, but also opens doors for students and alumni, allowing them to pursue career opportunities, professional certifications, and further educational opportunities that prioritize graduates with CEPH-accredited degrees.



Ensign Global College’s initial accreditation term extends to July 1, 2029.