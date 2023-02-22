Enskinment of Bawku Naaba: Sending the Chief to Bawku is easy for me - Bunkprugu Naaba

Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong, Paramount Chief of Bunkpurugu Traditional Area

Correspondence from North East Region

Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong, Paramount Chief of the Bunkpurugu Traditional Area in the North East Region maintains that he will send the newly enskinned 15th Bawku Chief to Bawku if the Nayiri gives him the go-ahead.



Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong made this statement at the forecourt of the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu after a press conference, where 21 Chiefs in the Mamprugu traditional area endorsed the enskinment of Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Naa Sherigah) as the 15th Bawku Naaba by the Nayiri.



The 21 Chiefs who were congregated at the Nayiri palace on Tuesday (21 February 2023) for the press conference have all agreed that the decision of the Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom to enskin Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the Bawku Naaba is in the right direction and cautioned the government to respect the traditional authorities executed by the Nayiri for peace to reign in the area.



Speaking to the media after the press conference, the Paramount Chief of the Bunkpurugu traditional area, Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasinmong reiterated that he will send the newly enskinned Bawku Naaba to Bawku if the Nayiri gives him that assignment.



"I have already heard one Kusaasi man even talk and mention my name but he doesn't know what he is saying. Nayiri is my father, Nayiri is the overlord of Mamprugu and I want to tell my Overlord Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II that if he calls me to send me anywhere, I will go neither talking of sending the chief to Bawku, that one is easy for me.

"Nobody should expect that. Nayiri does not want to fight. He has been telling his people that he doesn't fight but when the Mamprusis wake up to fight, is going to be a big terrible situation for the whole of Ghana.



"The land of Ghana is going to face consequences for so many years. The fighting spirit, the fighting power, is with the Mamprusi. So I am telling everybody in Ghana including our security to stop threatening the Overlord and his land," Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong said.



He urged the government to exercise patience and take a cursory observation of the history of the Mamprugu kingdom and handle the case well for peace to return to Bawku.



"I am saying this for the sake of peace of this our Mother land, Ghana. They should exercise patience and look at this case very well. When Nayiri enskins someone and you didn't agree with that person, and you are not happy, go to court and face the Nayiri peacefully and show him your royal lineage of chieftaincy," he added.



He concluded that "we pray for peace to prevail in our country-Ghana so that our president can be able to manage everything so our economy and businesses will move on well," Naa Alhaji Abuba Nasimong concluded.

Meanwhile, the high court in Bolga has rescinded and exempted the Nayiri and his King Makers from its initial arrest warrant issued on 18th February 2023 against the Overlord, his King Makers, and the newly enskinned Bawku Naaba.



However, the arrest warrant issued by the court on Tuesday (21st February 2023) has still not exempted the newly enskinned Bawku Naaba from being arrested.



The Overlord, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah and his King Makers were exempted from being arrested by the court in its latest arrest warrant application issued yesterday (21 February 2023).