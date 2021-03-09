Ensure enactment of Affirmative Action bill – Akufo-Addo begs 8th Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting gender equality, especially in his second term in power.

To this end, the president in presenting his second term first State of the Nation Address on Tuesday has hinted that the government through the new Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo will resubmit the Affirmative Action Bill to the house.



He pleaded with both sides of the house to ensure its passing into law.



“I am pleased to inform the house that in the course of this session of Parliament, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, MP for Dome Kwabenya will resubmit to the house the Affirmative Action Bill. Our mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters are looking up to us.



"Indeed, it will make our society the richer and I am appealing to the house on both sides to make one big effort to ensure its enactment,” the President said.

The Affirmative Action Bill is aimed at ensuring the provision of opportunities that will help bridge the gap in gender representation in government.



Against Ghana's own 13.8% women's representation at the national level and 7% at the local level, some countries using affirmative action mechanisms have made significant progress in increasing women's representation. Examples include Mozambique (40%), Uganda (32%), Ethiopia (39%), Tanzania (31%) Namibia (46.2%), Senegal (43%) and South Africa (42.7%).



