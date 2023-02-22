Ensure highest maintenance culture - CJ to judicial service staff at new Abuakwa Court

Justice Anin-Yeboah formally inaugurates the circuit court building

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has commissioned a new Circuit Court building at Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The new Court, forms part of government’s ongoing investment in judicial infrastructure to address the infrastructural needs of the judiciary.



The facility also hosts solar power, a generator set and a borehole among others to ensure regular and uninterrupted water and electricity supply.



Speaking at the Commissioning of the court, Justice Anin-Yeboah noted that the country’s judiciary has been constrained by the lack of infrastructure and the poor state of infrastructure.



“The Judiciary as you all know is mandated to administer justice to the citizenry, however, it has been constrained by the lack and the distressingly poor state of infrastructure.



“These have over the years, militated against the effective operations of the court generally. In the face of this nagging reality and undesirable spectacle we have remained hopeful and resolute to fulfil our Constitutional mandate to the good people of this country,” he stated.

He noted that: “Court houses must be decent in every sense of the world, the working environment should not only be conducive to productivity but also reflect the authority and dignity of the rule of the judiciary.”



He indicated that the rule of law has been a key factor contributing to making Ghana an oasis of peace in West Africa.



Justice Anin-Yeboah said: “The culture of rule of law, has been a key factor of making our country an oasis of peace in the sub-region.



“The indispensable contributions of the judiciary to the country’s robust constitutional democracy as well as the maintenance of peace and stability cannot be swept under the country.”



He further noted that the new court forms part of efforts by the Judicial Service to “make justice delivery accessible by all people.

“It is our resolve to build a system of justice that assures our litigants and countrymen of efficient, timely and quality justice delivery.”



The court will serve the people of the town and its environs.



He also called on staff of the judiciary who will be working in the facility to ensure the highest maintenance culture for both equipment and infrastructure.



“I urge not only the assembly but also to our staff who will be working in this facility to ensure the highest maintenance culture for both the facility and the equipment therein. The radar should continually be on this facility and its operations so that the right thing is done at all times to prevent any financial loss to the state. “