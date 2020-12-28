Ensure safety of journalists – GJA to Akufo-Addo

Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Roland Affail Monney has asked the Police to immediately investigate the death threats on some journalists following the elections 2020.

This comes after freelance Journalist Mannaseh Azure has reported that he is being threatened for an opinion piece he wrote on the recently-held elections.



A statement by the GJA on Sunday December 27 said “The GJA totally condemns such barbaric contemplation, machination, orchestration, plot and scheme, whether individually inspired or collectively conspired to kill a journalist for discharging a lawful mandate guaranteed by the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana

“In this regard of the foregoing, we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate, arrest and prosecute the suspect as swiftly and decisively as possible.”



The Association also asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to condemn the attacks and threats on journalists “and give a firm assurance about their safety and security.”