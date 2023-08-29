Ensure security at borders - Deputy Interior Minister

A group picture of attendees at the ceremony

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, ISD, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Madam Naana Eyiah, has asked the Ghana Immigration Service to keep tightening security and operational procedures at the country's borders.

She said this has become more urgent in the wake of terrorist attacks and political unrest in the sub-region.



Madam Eyiah stated this at the passing-out ceremony of the Ghana Immigration Service recruits’ intake 29 at the Ghana Immigration Service Mid-Country Training School in Tepa.



The ceremony, which also marked the first passing-out parade of the Mid-Country Training School, saw 454 Officers graduate.

The Deputy Minister cited the implementation of the e-visa, which is intended to enhance the work of the Service, as a desirable technological advancement that must be embraced.



Madam Eyiah asked the officers to carry out their responsibilities with professionalism and discipline and to respect the ethical and professional standards expected of immigration officials.



