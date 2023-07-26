Environmental groups plan 2-day demo at Parliament House and Minerals Commission

A file photo

Source: Awula Serwah, Contributor

A coalition of environmental organisations including A Rocha Ghana, Youth Alliance Green Ghana, Ghana Youth Environment Movement, Ghana Environment Advocacy Group, Atronsu Farmers And Anti-Galamsey Group, Daby Foundation, SOY Africa, Youth Volunteers, AbibiNsroma Foundation and Eco-Conscious Citizens, are organising a demonstration at Parliament House on July 27, and at the Minerals Commission Accra headquarters on July 28, 2023.

It's part of a two-prong campaign, firstly, to urge Parliament to revoke L.I. 2462 'Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations', which virtually allows unfettered access to Ghana's forest reserves, including globally significant biodiversity areas.



Secondly, it's to appeal to the Minerals Commission to stop issuing mining related licences in forest reserves, and to pause community mining, which are leading to the destruction of our forests, farmlands and water bodies.

"Our aim is to express concerns at the way mining related permits are leading to the destruction of Ghana's forest reserves and the pollution of water bodies," says Eco-Conscious Citizens founder and coordinator Awula Serwah.



All concerned citizens are welcome to join the demonstrations, which take place 9am-3pm on Thursday at Parliament and on Friday at the Minerals Commission HQ.