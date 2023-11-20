Enyonam Manye wins Agri Journalist of The Year Award

Enyonam Manye

Source: The Ghanaian Famer

Her passion to see a thriving agriculture industry pushed her to start a TV and online show that educates Ghanaians, both home and abroad, about the vast opportunities the sector presents by engaging farmers and experts in field interviews.

Enyonam Manye, who founded Count on Crops Hub, producers of the Ghanaian Farmer TV show on Joy Prime TV and YouTube, is well known in the agricultural space due to the engaging content she churns out to inspire the youth to take advantage of the opportunities the agribusiness space presents.



After three years of doing what she loves best as a communications expert, Enyonam Manye has emerged Agri Journalist of the year in the just-ended third edition of the African Women in Agribusiness Awards organised by Guzakuza in Accra on November 18, 2023, at the Holiday Inn Hotel.



“I am deeply humbled & honored to have received this award. I extend my deepest thanks to the farmers I have engaged so far for allowing me to tell their stories, using the platform to invite more investors and change negative attitudes the youth have about agriculture,” she said.



Miss Manye further stated that the recognition serves as motivation for her to reach a milestone where many youths through her medium will have good sources of income in the agribusiness space by investing in the sector.

“I will continue to strive for excellence in promoting agriculture & use this recognition as a motivation. Thank you to all my crew members.”



The 2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards was under the theme ‘Celebrating Women Blazing the African Agribusiness Trail.’



The event celebrated African women in agribusiness while empowering them to play active roles in the industry. Guzakuza, a social enterprise aims at bringing together communities to acknowledge the achievements of remarkable women who have overcome challenges and made substantial impacts in African agribusiness.



“Together, we celebrate their achievements and dedication to driving positive change in Africa, post on their Facebook page on this year’s award read.