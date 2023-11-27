Epidemic looms as encroachers turn forest reserve into cemetery

Forest reserve around the Barekese Dam

Some encroachers have turned the forest reserve around the Barekese Dam into a cemetery causing fear and panic among residents in the area.

A visit to the area by OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng to the Dam, located at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, indicated that some dead bodies have been buried a few meters away from the Dam.



The Assembly Member for Asenie-Marban Electoral Area, Ernest Adusei in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Saturday, November 25, 20203 said encroachment on the buffer zone of the Barekese Dam was at an alarming stage as trees planted to serve as cover and protect the Dam from shrinking have been cut down by farmers, exposing the reservoir to evaporation.



He noted that some experts have on countless occasions warned that the situation could cause severe water shortage and other pipe-borne diseases in parts of the Ashanti Region but nothing has been done about it.



"The Barekese Dam built on the Offin River in June 1969 was to serve as a water treatment plant to provide potable water for the people of Kumasi and its environs".



"It also supplies about 80 percent portable water to the city but some known and unknown individuals have taken over the forest reserve around the dam turning it into a cemetery and cultivating crops like maize, cassava, and other foodstuff", he said.



He revealed that over fifteen bodies have been buried near the Dam, adding that the situation could be worse if authorities in the region fail to act accordingly.

Ernest Adusei disclosed that he has informed the District Chief Executive Officer (DCE) of the area, Rebecca Yeboah yet nothing has been done to curb the situation.



However, the Chief of Barekese Nana Okofo Amoapem Brenya I accused Nana Asuofua Anwomahene of burying his royals at the Dam's buffer zone.



He noted that all efforts to halt the chief from burying dead bodies on the land have proven futile, adding that he has moved to inform the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to get a proper solution to the matter.



Responding to the accusations, the Anwomahene Nana Fiebonasi II said it was not entirely true that he had been burying dead bodies.



He noted that he called on the DCE in the area for support after discovering that some individuals were engaging in chainsaw activities and burying dead bodies on the land but received no support to stop the problem.



He added that he stopped going to the area after some chainsaw operators threatened to shoot him, giving room for some unscrupulous individuals to do whatever they wanted on the land.