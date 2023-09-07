Epileptic pregnant woman delivers by herself in uncompleted building

File photo

A pregnant woman reportedly suffering from epilepsy has delivered by herself in an uncompleted building but has not received medical attention since Sunday September 3, 2023.

Rosemond, 20 years old suspected to be also mentally unstable was allegedly impregnated by an unknown man who took undue advantage of her vulnerability to sexually abuse her at Papaase No.1 a suburb of Kasoa in the Central region.



She delivered a bouncy fair baby girl.

Rosemond and the baby were however found by a passerby who in turn informed a non-governmental organization called “As I Grow (AIG)” which is soliciting support to send the baby and mother to hospital for medical attention.



Chief Executive Officer of AIG Debrah Bekoe Isaac told Kasapa News “We received information about the incident yesterday (Tuesday), so we visited the new mother and the baby and we noticed she is living in an uncompleted building of someone. So she is like a caretaker in that remote place. However, she is suffering from epilepsy which seems to have affected the brain too because she behaves quite abnormal. The good news is that both the baby and mother are alive after the self-delivery, but they need medical attention and social supports such as cloths, food, baby essentials So we are appealing to all to support mobilize these things.”